The One Big Challenge The Panthers MUST Face In Their Quest For The 2020 NRL Premiership

The Penrith Panthers' 18-12 victory over the New Zealand Warriors on Friday night was a club record ninth-straight victory.

The 2020 Panthers broke the record of the 2003 Premiership winning side and remained outright top of the NRL competition ladder.

But, there's one major challenge the Panthers must face on their quest to become 2020 Premiers.

Panthers legend Ryan Girdler, Gorden Tallis, Nathan Brown & James Hooper discussed the Panthers' season so far on Triple M's Sunday Sin-Bin.

LISTEN HERE:

Don't miss a minute of the action; subscribe to Triple M NRL on the Triple M app, or check out more Triple M NRL content in the playlist below.