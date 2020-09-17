The One Player Trent Barrett MUST Attract To The Bulldogs In 2021

Triple M’s Wendell Sailor reckons Trent Barrett’s number one priority at the Bulldogs in 2021 is to get Matt Burton to the club.

“I reckon their key signing they make now is Matt Burton,” Dell said on The Rush Hour.

“You’ve got to get him there because that kid can lead you around the field and he’s just so well put together.”

Barrett has already signed Nick Cotric and Corey Waddell for next season.

