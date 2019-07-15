The One "Quirky" Training Technique Wade Graham Didn't Like Under Brad Fittler

Brad Fittler is known for his quirky training techniques, implemented in the NSW Origin camps for the past two years.

From salsa dancing, earthing and breathing sessions it all seemed to work as NSW went back-to-back in series victories.

However, what do the players think of Freddy's quirkiness?

Wade Graham was asked on Triple M's The Rush Hour with MG which technique he found the most "interesting."

This was part of a segment called #AskWade where the Sharks skipper opened up on making his debut as a schoolboy, his time at Penrith and NSW Origin camp; hear the full chat below.