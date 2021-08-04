'The Oracle' Strikes Again!

Triple M Footy's very own Daisy Thomas will now be refered to as 'The Oracle' on the Midweek Rub after successfully tipping Collingwood to beat West Coast as his 'certainty' of the weekend last week.

Wayne Carey laughed at him when he made the bold call on last week's Midweek Rub, but Daisy had the last laugh replaying the audio earlier today.

He even had a new stinger made up after the big predicition landed!

NOTE: Daisy also tipped North Melbourne to beat the Eagles as massive underdogs a few weeks ago.

