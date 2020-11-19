The Osbourne's Are In Lockdown After Staff Member Tests Positive To Covid

Wife of Ozzy Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne has announced her family home is in lockdown after a staff member has tested positive to coronavirus.

The announcement was made on the show Sharon host's The Talk, as she joined the show via live stream from her home on today's episode.

It's been a tough few years health wise for Ozzy Osbourne, who cancelled a string of dates including his Australian tour due to ongoing health issues, that we later found out was Parkinson's disease.

Sharon said everyone is doing well including the infected staff member.

Watch the announcement:



This is the second time the Osbourne family have gone into lockdown due to coronavirus.





