The P&O Pacific Explorer Is On It's Way To Gladstone

It's time!! Gladstone will be welcoming the P&O Pacific Explorer to our shores on Sunday, August 4th.

The gargantuan ship will be docking in Gladstone from 9AM until 7PM, unloading 1998 domestic passengers and 900 crew members.

Gladstone is the second stop after Mooloolaba, of the seven night journey departing from Sydney on Thursday, August 1st.

From Gladstone, the cruise will be making its way through to Tangalooma before heading back to Sydney.

Gladstone is ready show the large hoard of passengers a good time with The Feast on East Markets being held at the East Shore precinct from 9AM until 7PM.

There will be plenty to do with 75 stalls setting up shop, offering a plethora of activities such as arts, handicrafts, delicious food, live entertainment and local performers.

So don't be shy, head on down to welcome our guests to the glorious shores of Gladstone!