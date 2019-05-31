The Pacific Explorer Is Floating Into Gladstone!

This coming Tuesday, June 4th, the Gladstone region will be getting ready to welcome the P&O Pacific Explorer to our shores!

The ship will be docking around 9AM and will be bringing with it 1998 passengers as well as over 900 crew members!

Gladstone is just the first stop of many, following a quick visit to Mooloolaba and then from Gladstone through to Tangalooma before heading back to Sydney.

To keep the hoards of passengers entertained, Gladstone will have The Feast on East Markets at East Shores Precinct happening from 9AM till 7PM.

There will be a splendid array of stalls for you to ponder, with arts, handicrafts and of course, heaps of delicious street food for you to sink your teeth into!

The stalls won't be the only thing for you to feast your eyes on, with a bunch of live entertainment from local performers to keep you occupied throughout the day!

If this sounds like something you'd like to be a part of, then head on down and welcome the mob of excited visitors to our shores, or even better, show them around!