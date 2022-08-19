The Penrith Model Sharks Have Mastered

Sharks captain Wade Graham believes much of Cronulla's success this season is a sign the club's junior pathways system is becoming one of the game's top nurseries.

Graham, who came through the junior ranks at Penrith - a club widely considered to have the NRL's best junior nursery - explained on Triple M's Rush Hour just how far the Sharks have come in talent development.

The Sharks skipper's comments come following the emergence of young gun Kade Dykes, who has taken over the fullback duties with first-choice No.1 Will Kennedy out of action due to an ankle injury.

"Cronulla has had a great pathway for a while now and we've seen it in our team with the likes of Blayke Brailey and Ronaldo Mulitalo," Graham told Triple M.

