The Perth Based Product That's Taking The Beauty World By Storm

A Perth based beauty entrepreneur has literally taken a lightglobe moment and turned it into a seriously awesome product.

Iris Smit got thinking that there had to be a better way access the face masks and nail polishes she was storing in her fridge... all that hopping between the bathroom and the kitchen.

Then the lightglobe hit. The idea... The Beauty Fridge. A revolutionary way of keeping skincare and cosmetics fresher for longer, housed in a purpose-built mini fridge designed to suit your bathroom, vanity or dressing table.

What a ripper!

The beauty (pun intended) of the Beauty Fridge is that it features a hold or cold function, allowing the fridge to cool to 4°C for the storage of products, or heat up to 40°C – perfect for warming face towels for an at-home facial.

Beauty Fridge retails for $129.99 via their website. Free shipping is available within Australia and New Zealand.

Well bloody done Iris! We love to see Perth people doing big things!

