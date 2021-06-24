The PM Has Flagged Jandakot & Perth As Potential WA Quarantine Facility Locations

The West Australian has reported Prime Minister Scott Morrison has contacted Premier Mark McGowan overnight, flagging land at Jandakot and Perth airports as potential sites for a quarantine facility.

It's understood 1,000 bed facility could be jointly built by the State and Federal governments.

The Premier has previously commented on a potential quarantine facility - unsure if the investment is worth it in the long run.

"I don't want to go down the course of commissioning and building a facility that might be worth hundreds of millions of dollars if we're not going to need it," he said.

The PM has also put the offer forward to Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

Mark McGowan is expected to comment on Friday June 25.