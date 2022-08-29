The 'Political' Side Of Ricciardo's Fallout

Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen says he feels sorry for Daniel Ricciardo after it was revealed the Australian Formula One driver lost his F1 seat at McLaren.

Ricciardo confirmed last week he will leave McLaren at the end of the season, with the two parties mutually agreeing to a contract termination.

Van Gisbergen, a two-time Supercars champion, said Ricciardo’s fallout with McLaren appeared “political”.

“I think it’s one of the most political sports, there’s so much to it,” van Gisbergen said on Triple M’s Rush Hour.

“Daniel’s obviously a top driver and nothing’s changed there for the last three years, but he’s gone to a team and he hasn’t been able to get comfortable for whatever reason.

“You don’t go from running up the front to now being a grid filler and wasting someone’s time. It’s very political the way he’s been pushed out.

“They’re happy to pay him that $25 million a year or whatever it is… it’s a weird thing. “You feel for him. You’re at the top of the sport and he should be at the peak of his career and he’s sort of getting pushed out.

“He was a championship contender only three years ago and now he’s fighting to stay on the grid.