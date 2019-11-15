The Position Des Hasler Must Fill After Signing Jake & Tom Trbojevic

Jake and Tom Trbojevic are now Manly for life, after each re-signed for six more years.

It’s a massive coup for the club but Triple M’s Mark Geyer has identified the one position Des Hasler must fill as Manly look to win their first Premiership since 2011.

This was part of a broader chat around the re-signing of the Trbojevic brothers for life at Manly; hear the full chat below.

