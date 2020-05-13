The Price Of Fame: MG Shares The Shocking Story Of The Time Disgruntled Fans Blew Up His Mum's Bin

The Rush Hour with MG is using self-isolation as an excuse to take a trip down memory lane, digging into MG's 1994 biography Rugby League Rebel: The Mark Geyer Story.

But while most chapters have dealt with the more light-hearted side of MG's storied career, he does delve into the price of fame around the time he left the Panthers to play for Balmain.

This week, he recounts the shocking fall-out from disgruntled Panthers fans, explaining that what started with prank phone calls soon escalated to a frightening explosion outside his mum's house.

Listen below:

