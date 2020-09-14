The Producer Of The Musical Jay Is Directing Called The Show To Tell Dave How Jay Is Going As The Director

Get Your Tickets Now!

Article heading image for The Producer Of The Musical Jay Is Directing Called The Show To Tell Dave How Jay Is Going As The Director

The Cast Of "25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee"

Jay Is In His Directorial Debut With The Production Of "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee". Producer Megan Geoghagen Called The Boys To Chat About The Show And How Jay Is Going As A First Time Director! 

Post

The Production Is A Winner of the Tony And The Drama Desk Awards for Best Book 

“A Riotous Ride, Fast-paced Crowd Pleaser And An Instant Theatre Patron Favourite!”

Book your tickets now (The MECC is following strict social distancing procedures for the safety of the community and your peace of mind)

This is a 13+ Show

 Friday 2 October 2020 at 8pm

 Saturday 3 October 2020 at 2pm & 8pm

 MECC Auditorium

 Book here  https://bit.ly/2Cd21WK

3 hours ago

Spelling Bee
Mackay
Jay
Listen Live!
Spelling Bee
Mackay
Jay
Spelling Bee
Mackay
Jay
Latest Catch up

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs