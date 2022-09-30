The Queen's Death Certificate Reveals Offical Cause Of Death

Queen Elizabeth’s official death certificate has been released which reveals the monarch’s cause of death.

According to the document, which was published by the National Records of Scotland, Queen Elizabeth died of old age.

The Queen’s death certificate was registered on September 16 by her daughter The Princess Royal, Anne.

The 96-year-old passed away from natural causes at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8 at 3:10PM.

Buckingham Palace announced to the public that the Queen was under medical supervision at 12:30PM on September 8 and officially announced her death at 6:30PM that same evening.

The Queen had been openly struggling with “episodic mobility problems” since the end of 2021 and had been forced to pull out of several important events due to her deteriorating health.

The Queen’s final act of business was appointing the new British Prime Minister Liz Truss only two days before her death.

