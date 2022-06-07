The Queensland Danger Man That Makes Mark Geyer & Ryan Girdler Very Nervous

Triple M's Mark Geyer & Ryan Girdler have revealed the Queensland danger man that makes them very very nervous.

And it's not Cameron Munster.

This was all part of Triple M Breakfast's Origin 1 Preview show, also with the Rush Hour's Wendell Sailor who also shared the NSW Origin forward that is key to a Blues victory and must be stopped!

LISTEN HERE:

Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M NRL playlist!