The Queensland Danger Man That Makes Mark Geyer & Ryan Girdler Very Nervous
ON TRIPLE M BREAKFAST
Triple M's Mark Geyer & Ryan Girdler have revealed the Queensland danger man that makes them very very nervous.
And it's not Cameron Munster.
This was all part of Triple M Breakfast's Origin 1 Preview show, also with the Rush Hour's Wendell Sailor who also shared the NSW Origin forward that is key to a Blues victory and must be stopped!
LISTEN HERE:
Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M NRL playlist!