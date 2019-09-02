The Radical Change MG Would Make To Fill The Void Left By Tom Trbojevic

Triple M's Mark Geyer has suggested a radical change Des Hasler must consider to help fill the void left by the injured Tom Trbojevic. 

The 22-year-old's horror run of injuries took another turn on Saturday night in Manly's loss to the Storm, suffering a ruptured pectoral injury. 

With Trbojevic gone for the year, Geyer suggested moving a Premiership winner into Trbojevic's number 1 jersey. 

This was part of a broader chat surrounding the Manly Sea Eagles and their Premiership chances following the injury to Tom Trbojevic; hear the full chat below.

