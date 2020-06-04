The Radical Positional Change The Sharks Must Make According To MG

ON THE RUSH HOUR WITH MG

Article heading image for The Radical Positional Change The Sharks Must Make According To MG

Triple M's Mark Geyer believes the John Morris must make a radical positional switch to his Cronulla Sharks. 

Geyer was asked if he sees the Sharks as contenders or pretenders in 2020, having started the season with a 0-3 record. 

Which led to the idea of switching their halves pairing. 

"They've got to get Shaun Johnson in the game," Geyer explained.

LISTEN HERE:

NRL BURNING QUESTION | ARE THE CRONULLA SHARKS CONTENDERS OR PRETENDERS IN 2020?

10 hours ago

Triple M NRL
The Rush Hour With MG
Cronulla Sharks
Listen Live!
Triple M NRL
The Rush Hour With MG
Cronulla Sharks
Triple M NRL
The Rush Hour With MG
Cronulla Sharks
Latest Catch up

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs