The Radical Positional Change The Sharks Must Make According To MG

Triple M's Mark Geyer believes the John Morris must make a radical positional switch to his Cronulla Sharks.

Geyer was asked if he sees the Sharks as contenders or pretenders in 2020, having started the season with a 0-3 record.

Which led to the idea of switching their halves pairing.

"They've got to get Shaun Johnson in the game," Geyer explained.

NRL BURNING QUESTION | ARE THE CRONULLA SHARKS CONTENDERS OR PRETENDERS IN 2020?