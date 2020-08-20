The Real Estate Game Has Seen Growth Across Rocky!

Last Friday on the show, Banksy & Pinky spoke to Doug Webber from Pat O'Driscoll Real Estate on what's happening in the real estate world and our community.

There's been some worry with sellers during this time, but with COVID-19 restrictions, Pat O’Driscoll are performing all the necessary precautions for open homes and rental inspections.

Good news for the area, with an increase in growth in the real estate market across Rockhampton

A lot is happening that's influencing growth, especially with projects opening up around the area!

Missed the chat? Here's everything you need to know about real estate with Pat O'Driscoll Real Estate's Doug Webber: