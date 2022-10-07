The Real Reason Behind Dolphins' Failed Recruitment

Triple M's and former NRL star Wendell Sailor believes a "tough" player market is holding back the Dolphins from luring a franchise star despite fears coach Wayne Bennett is losing his aura in the game.

The incoming 17th franchise was dealt a major blow on Thursday when it was revealed Storm superstar Cameron Munster, who had been linked with a move to the Dolphins, would stay put in Melbourne.

Munster's knockback comes after several big-name players, including Ryan Matterson and Kalyn Ponga, gave Bennett the same treatment

Speaking on Triple M's Rush Hour, Sailor was questioned by co-host Gus Worland on whether Bennett has lost his aura in the game but explained why it's too soon to go that far.

"I just think the market is tough, but also it comes back to the player managers and Wayne has good relationships with a lot of those player managers," Sailor said.

"He might've [lost his aura] but we should just hold off from that because Wayne will be doing some stuff behind the scenes. That big name [player], he would've wanted it by now."

