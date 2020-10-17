The Reason Behind Jahrome Hughes' Incredible Form This Season

Jahrome Hughes started the 2019 season as the Storm's number one choice in the fullback role.

Fast-forward to the end of the 2020 season and Hughes put in a man of the match performance at halfback to lead the Storm to another Grand Final appearance.

And according to Triple M's Brent Read there's one man behind Hughes' incredible form this season and he's a familiar face to the Storm.

Ready also revealed Jack Bird's departure from the Brisbane Broncos has hit a roadblock; hear the full chat below.