THE RED BULL UCI PUMP TRACK WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS IS COMING TO AUSTRALIA FOR THE FIRST TIME

After the global event launch in 2018, Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships is heading Down Under to host its first Australian qualifier. Held in Mt Gambier, South Australia, the event will take place on Sunday 15th of December with a day dedicated to competitor registration practice sessions on Saturday 14th of December.

The series has pitted BMX against MTB for the first time on an equal platform with the spirit of competition and inclusivity has flourished around the world. Over 60 Men and Women qualified for the World Final held in October 2019 at the Swiss Bike Park in Switzerland. After travelling the world in search of the best talent from cities to mountains, townships to villages, the 1st Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Champion was crowned. 2020 is set to be bigger and better, with more races, more athletes, more spectators.

The city of Mount Gambier is now home to the first ever Velosolutions Pump Track on Australian soil. Designed by Mountain Biking legend and Velosolutions CEO Claudio Caluoir, the Mount Gambier Pump Track has a mix of berms, roller jumps, dog – legs and transfers catering for beginners through to elite biking athletes.

Saturday is a non-official event day where competitors will complete their registration and gain access to the track to practice ahead of the event on Sunday.

The Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships qualifier official competition day commences on Sunday. Registered competitors will have the chance practise on track from 9:00am – 12:00pm before the Mayor of Mount Gambier, Lynette Martin, will officially open competition.

The preliminary part of competition is split into women’s and men’s timed heats taking place between 12:30pm – 2:00pm. Riders will undertake 2 solo timed runs per competitor in the hopes to qualify for the knock-out heat finals.

The fastest 8 women and 32 men will progress to the knock-out heat finals between 3:30pm – 5:30pm. Riders will battle it out with 2 competitors on track simultaneously whilst being timed individually, until the fastest riders are crowned.

The two winners receive an all-in paid trip to the World Final. The Top 4 riders from each category will have the opportunity to compete in the Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships in 2020.