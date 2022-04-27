Flea Opens Up About The Return Of John Frusciante To The Chili Peppers

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist, Flea joins Gleeso on Triple M Nights.

Chatting the release of their first record in six years, Unlimited Love. Flea opens up on his roots in Australia, what it's like to have John Frusciante back in the band, the immense impact of Rick Rubin, and we find out what the Red Hot Chili Peppers record making process is like.

Have a listen to the short clip below:

Have a listen to the full podcast below:

