The Revitalisation of Queens Park Will Be Something To Look Forward To In 2020

Residents are advised that the Orchid House will be closed from Sunday, December 22, until June 2020 for the revitalisation of Queens Park. Council looks forward to reopening the Orchid House next year with an exciting new interior and entrance that will highlight the beautiful orchid collection.

The revitalisation is progressing well, and council has been busy installing underground stormwater infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, new footpaths and upgrading the internal roadways. A logo has also been developed for Queens Park.

Local construction company, Crusade Developments Pty Ltd were recently awarded the building and landscaping works, which includes:

A new iconic shelter • A new grand entrance on the corner of East Gordon and Goldsmith streets • Improvements to the Orchid House entrance • A new amenity block near the adventure playground • Upgrading existing amenity blocks • Refurbishing the existing cricket sheds for community use • Significant landscaping and irrigation works • New park shelters, picnic settings, barbecue and seating • A yarning circle • A dog park

Council apologises for any inconvenience caused by the closure of the Orchid House during the revitalisation.