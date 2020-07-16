The Ripping Story About The Time Adam MacDougall Lived With 'Iron' Mike Tyson In Las Vegas

Adam 'Mad Dog' MacDougall has recalled a brilliant yarn about the time he lived with 'Iron' Mike Tyson.

Whilst holidaying in Las Vegas, MacDougall was contacted by Australian boxing legend Jeff Fenech, who was training Tyson at the time, to join the team in camp.

This is where the chaos begins.

LISTEN HERE:

Don't miss a minute of the action; subscribe to Triple M NRL on the Triple M app, or check out more Triple M NRL content in the playlist below.