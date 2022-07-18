The Ripping Yarn About The Time MG Got Hit By A Supporter With An Umbrella After Being Sent Off

- NRL NewsThe Ripping Yarn About The Time MG Got Hit By A Supporter With An Umbrella After Being Sent Off
ON TRIPLE M BREAKFAST
Triple M’s Mark Geyer has recalled a ripping story about the time he was hit on the head with an umbrella by an angry fan.
The story begins in 1990 at Orana Park, home of the Western Suburbs Magpies as MG was just sent off....
