The Rock Community Remembers Little Richard

This weekend the music world was shocked following the news Little Richard has passed away.

The grandfather of rock passed away, age 87 and the music community has been sharing tributes, proving how much of an impact he made on rock music.

Famous for inventing Rock'N'Roll, Little Richard pushed the traditional boundaries of music with his high speed tunes, wild vocal rang and riot inducing live shows, without Little Richard even taught Paul McCartney how to go WOO!

The worlds most popular rock musicians have all shared their tributes, including Mick Jagger, Dave Grohl, Jimmy Page, Bob Dylan, Ringo Starr and heaps more:



There's no doubt that rock music would sound very different without Little Richard.

