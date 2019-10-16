The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Nominees Have Been Announced, Recognising A Number Of Late Icons

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees for 2020 have been announced, with a lot of late icons being recognised - and some for the first time.

Thin Lizzy, Soundgarden, Whitney Houston, The Notorious B.I.G., T. Rex, Motörhead, Pat Benatar, Dave Matthews Band and The Doobie Brothers are all first-time nominees.

Meanwhile, five-time nominated Kraftwerk, four-time nominated MC5, three-time nominated Rufus featuring Chaka Khan and two-time nominated Nine Inch Nails have also been nominated in the Rock Hall Class of 2020, along with Judas Priest and Todd Rundgren, who each hold one previous nomination.

Billboard reports that the final result will be decided by "an international body of more than 1,000 voting members", but fan voting (you can have your say here) will contribute.

"The five artists who receive the most fan votes comprise a fans' ballot that will be tallied along with the others to determine the 2020 inductees, which will be announced in January 2020," says Billboard.

