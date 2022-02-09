The Rock Show Oz Edition Comes To Gosford

This Friday night at the arthouse in Wyong 'The Rock Show Oz Edition' hits the stage

Honoring the late Aussie rock icon JON ENGLISH and playing classic OZ ROCK from the ‘60s, ‘70s, and ‘80s, The Rock Show Oz Edition is an eight piece band will rock your socks off all night long playing the best Aussie rock songs you will know and love.

Coralea Cameron explained 'anyone over 40 will literally recognise every song because they're all classics'

Listen to the full chat with Coralea here:

For more information or to book tickets go to www.thearthousewyong.com.au