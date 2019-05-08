The Rocky Show Produce Display Competition Is Here!

Got Fruit?

Georgie Marr

8 May 2019

Georgie Marr

Article heading image for The Rocky Show Produce Display Competition Is Here!

Are you passionate about your produce?

Well look no further because other like minded Agri-artists are getting together for the Youth Produce Display Competition at the Rocky Show!

Post

Now the competition is exactly as it sounds, competitors will be asked to create a visually and literally tasteful work of art, comprised entirely of fruit, vegetables, grasses, grains or sugarcane.

Post

But the excitement doesn't end there, the winning group will win a juicy $1,500 cash prize, a free tip to this years Ekka and a second opportunity to showcase their creativity at the Ekka's Youth in Agriculture competition!

So head to Doblo's Farmer's Market this afternoon to watch the competition unfold!

