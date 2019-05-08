The Rocky Show Produce Display Competition Is Here!

Are you passionate about your produce?

Well look no further because other like minded Agri-artists are getting together for the Youth Produce Display Competition at the Rocky Show!

Now the competition is exactly as it sounds, competitors will be asked to create a visually and literally tasteful work of art, comprised entirely of fruit, vegetables, grasses, grains or sugarcane.

But the excitement doesn't end there, the winning group will win a juicy $1,500 cash prize, a free tip to this years Ekka and a second opportunity to showcase their creativity at the Ekka's Youth in Agriculture competition!

So head to Doblo's Farmer's Market this afternoon to watch the competition unfold!