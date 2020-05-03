The Rolling Stones Have Just Released A Bunch Of Rare Performances

Rock icons The Rolling Stones are keeping fans entertained in isolation with releasing rare live performances on YouTube every week.

The Rolling Stones Extra Licks video series is dropping every Monday, 5am AEST, is sure to start you up.

The first series takes you across South America, with a setlist made up of rare performances from all over South America.

Watch and subscribe:



The Extra Licks news comes just weeks after the band decided to release a brand new single, Living In A Ghost Town, out now. Get your copy: rollingstones.com

For all that matters in Triple M Rock News this week:



Catch up on the Best Of Triple M Rock:



There’s even more Triple M stations that rock on DAB+ radio and download our app from iTunes or Google Play and get MMM Soft Rock, MMM Country, MMM Classic Rock, MMM Greatest Hits, and now MMM Hard N Heavy.