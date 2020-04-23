The Rolling Stones Have Surprised Us With A Brand New Single From Isolation

It's the pick me up the world needs right now.

The Rolling Stones have surprised us with a brand new single overnight.

The new release, Living in a Ghost Town was written by the best songwriting duo in rock history, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards in Los Angeles and finished off at home in isolation.

Mick Jagger revealed the band were recording on the new record before lock down and given the song's theme of being isolated in a ghost town, the band thought it was fitting to release the song to the world we're living in right now, saying:

‘‘So the Stones were in the studio recording some new material before the lockdown and there was one song we thought would resonate through the times that we’re living in right now. We’ve worked on it in isolation. And here it is – It’s called ‘Living in Ghost Town’ - I hope you like it”.

One to cut the fat, his songwriting partner Keith Richards added: “So, let's cut a long story short. We cut this track well over a year ago in L.A. for part of a new album, an ongoing thing, and then shit hit the fan Mick and I decided this one really needed to go to work right now and so here you have it , "Living in a Ghost Town". Stay safe!”



Catch up on Becko's full interview with Keith Richards:



With a groovy, dub vibe Triple M's Rosie draws comparison to The Specials.

Hear our first reaction to the new song:



You can hear Living in a Ghost Town on Triple M.

Living in a Ghost Town by The Rolling Stones is available to stream and download now.

Get your copy here



