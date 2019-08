Triple M’s James Hooper has revealed the Sydney Roosters have made an enquiry about the services of Newcastle outcast Jesse Ramien.

On Triple M Sunday NRL, Hoops revealed the clubs chasing Ramien after he was been granted permission by the Knights to negotiate with other clubs for a potential move.

This was part of a broader chat surrounding Jesse Ramien's future and the current state of contracts in the NRL, are they worth it in 2019? Hear the full chat below.