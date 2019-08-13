The Round Is Around The Corner

The 2019 Kalgoorlie Boulder Race Round is not far away. Now is the time to secure your tickets to the premier social events over the Round.
Mark these dates in your diary and get your tickets before they sell out!
Wednesday October 2 - Saracen Minerals Cocktail Party
Thursday October 3 - The Parlour @ Hannans Handicap
Friday October 4 - Northern Star Resources Barefoot on the Green
Tickets for these events are available online -
Saracen Minerals Cocktail Party
The Parlour at Hannans Handicap
Northern Star Resources Barefoot on the Green
or Via Triple M - 89 Egan Stret Kalgoorlie
The Round Kalgoorlie Inc. is a group of local people with skills and experience in hospitality, retail, local government, fashion, marketing, advertising and tourism. The Round Crew produce and promote events to ensure the wider community and local economy benefit from the thoroughbred horse racing meeting as much as possible.