The Rugby Pre-season Cup Is Coming To Shepparton Next Year!

Good news for all those rugby fanatics! Greater Shepparton is set to host the 2020 rugby pre-season cup in partnership with Rugby Victoria and the Shepparton Bulls.

The tournament will be held at the redeveloped Shepparton Sports City, hosting all divisions from the Victorian Senior Men's and Women's teams.

Having such an exciting event in Shepparton is a big positive for the community, where locals will have the chance to showcase their hospitality and everything they have to offer.

Previously, tournaments have been held in Geelong and Endeavour Hills, this is a first for Greater Shepparton.

You'll have to wait until the 14th of March for the festivities to begin, but there's plenty to get excited about. In the lead up, Rugby Victoria will also be hosting development programs for primary and secondary schools.

Gotta love sport for bringing us all closer together!