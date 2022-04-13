The Saints' Impact On Punk & What Made Chris Bailey So Special

Music historian Andrew Stafford joins Dave Ferrier on Triple M

With the devastating passing of Chris Bailey earlier this week, music historian Andrew Stafford joins us on Triple M to chat about the impact The Saints had on punk music, and what made Chris Bailey such an iconic vocalist.

Andrew is the author of Pig City: From The Saints to Savage Garden, which chronicles the Brisbane music scene and how one of the worlds first punk bands came from the suburbs of Brisbane, changed the industry, and captured international acclaim.

Have a listen to the short clip below:

Have a listen to the full podcast below:

Stay up to date with everything going on with the best music in the world by subscribing to Triple M Rock on LiSTNR or wherever you get your podcasts!