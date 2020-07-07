The Salamanca Markets Are Coming Back!

There will be a lot of people cheering, stall holders, buskers, and patrons alike who have been missing out on their weekly Saturday morning activity.

Hobart Lord Mayor Anna Reynolds spoke regarding the new regulations to be in place for the reopening of the market.

“We still have to stick to the 500-person rule, but if we divide the market into a couple of different sections that can accommodate 500 people, then the state government public health folks will be happy”. Each of the different sections will be managed by staff and stall holders.

The opening of the marking is good news as a lot of the stall holders are currently receiving job keeper payments and are really worried about their future, as the market is their only form of income. About 150 stall holders, half of the usual market stalls, are happy to attend a smaller market in Salamanca.

The reopening date will be, at this stage, the end of July, depending on the Premier’s announcement regarding when state borders open. The market is set to reopen the Saturday following the opening of the borders.

The formal announcement of the market reopening will be within the next week or so.