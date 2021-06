The Saturday Rub discussed Gary Rohan's jaw-dropping goal after the siren to give Geelong the win.

And it didn't take long for the comparisons to roll in, mentioning Billy's post-siren goal also against the Dogs 27 years ago.

"We saw a far better goal after the siren than yours." JB tells Bill.

"I kicked it 95 metres." Billy replied.

"You didn't play Damo so don't you get involved."

