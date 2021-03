Lance Franklin had a successful 3-goal return in Sydney's 33 point win over Adelaide at the SCG.

The Saturday Rub team spoke pregame about Buddy's return to the Swans side, and discussed his road to 1000 goals.

"He'll get there easily." Dunstall said of Franklin, who sits on 947 goals following today's match.

