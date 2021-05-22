The Saturday Rub Discuss New Rivalry Between Brisbane And Richmond

The Saturday Rub discussed Brisbane's fierce display in their win over Richmond last night, debating if the showmanship will come back to haunt them later in the season.

Rhys Mathieson kicked a big third term goal before getting in the face of Richmond's Liam Baker, which evidently turned the tables on the contest - sparking a new rivalry.

"Is that good for the Lions or will it come back to haunt them?" Billy asked.

LISTEN HERE:

Carey believes the display from Brisbane wasn't pretentious. He argued that Mathieson is that type of player, and the in-the-face showmanship shouldn't happen if it's manufactured.

"At some stage you stand up to the best team in the comp, and you don't want to be bullied." said Carey.

"For me, certain guys can do it."

The discussion on Brisbane standing up to the reigning premiers continued, as the team spoke on the much-anticipated Round 18 clash between the two sides.

