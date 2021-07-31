The Saturday Rub Discuss The Handling Of Hawthorn's Succession Plan

The Saturday Rub discussed the fallout from Hawthorn's press conference after it was announced that Alastair Clarkson will step down to allow Sam Mitchell to coach next season.

James Brayshaw provided a stern assessment of how the coaching dilemma unfolded, summarising the last few weeks.

"The way Alastair Clarkson has been exited from that joint is a disgrace."

Damo believes the Hawks have done everything possible to mishandle the role of an all-time great coach.

"I don't see a way Jeff Kennett can stay in that position." Barrett said.

As Bill provided a strange wedding analogy to sum up his view, the boys discussed how it depicts Sam Mitchell's role, now that the expectation is on his shoulders.

Damo believes it's now time for Hawthorn president to follow suit, after the set of circumstances that led to the coaching decision.

"To come back and overthrow a board and then leave it in this situation right now. To me, he has to go out the door as Alastair Clarkson has done."

