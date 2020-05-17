The Saturday Rub Had Its Loosest Four Minutes In History Yesterday

The Saturday Rub had what has to be considered the loosest four minutes in its history yesterday.

LISTEN HERE:

Things got weird after BT asked if anyone in the room knew someone who’d invented something and got famous.

After that involved Billy Brownless claiming he’s related to Princess Di and Duck singing some Mariah Carey!

“Have we been drinking?” Damo wanted to know.

Michael Voss pulled off the most elite flex ever on the Saturday Rub a few weeks ago.

WATCH HERE:

Make sure you get the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to help you through the long days and nights in isolation!