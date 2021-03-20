The Saturday Rub Has Returned With a Key Change!

There has been a minor change to the Saturday Rub team ahead of season 2021.

The boys were joined by newest recruit Bernard Vince during their first show of the year, as they discussed the reasons behind Brian Taylor's departure.

Before Brian joined the boys for the call of Melbourne versus Fremantle, some new material was uncovered which took aim at Brian's recent model-work.

LISTEN HERE:

Billy and Damo had an important message for BT after his off-season form, troubled by some of his latest work!

"Who would say yes to taking a photo with your suit half on, board shorts, holding a king charles cavalier?!" Billy said.

"I'm no doctor Harry... But that dog in the photo is scared." Barrett replied.

To view the photo of Brian by the beach, head to Triple M Footy's instagram story!

Catch up with the Best of Triple M Footy here: