The Saturday Rub List The Best Ever Finals Players

The Saturday Rub boys discussed who were the all-time greatest finals players on this afternoon leading into the Tigers v Cats season decider!

JB asked if Dusty wins his third Norm Smith tonight if he is the clear-cut greatest ever post season player. But the crew were quick to bring up a few great names that are right in the conversation.

BT agreed that Dusty has been a brilliant finals player, but believes that his recent success has swayed most of the public's opinion in his favour as the greatest ever. But he reminded everyone of the exploits of players like Leigh Matthews & Kevin Bartlett who also made a name for themselves on the big stage.

The boys also nominated the likes of Dermott Brereton & Jason Dunstall as contenders and rattled off some of their accomplishments in September.

