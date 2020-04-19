The Saturday Rub List The Best Off-Field Operators

Following Collingwood champion Dane Swan naming his best 'Off-Field' team of blokes he'd played with over the journey, The Saturday Rub compiled a list of the best off-field operators ever involved in the game.

BT, Bill & Duck rattled off a number of former teammates with good footy trip track records and explained what they bring to the table.

Swanny himself was included in the list, along with Dustin Martin, Sticks Kernahan, Mick Martyn, Martin Pike and many other esteemed names!

Damo & JB also chimed in with one nomination each from their respective backgrounds.