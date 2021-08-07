The Saturday Rub On Taylor Walker's Sanction

Damian Barrett spoke on the Saturday Rub about Taylor Walker's sanction handed down by the AFL, after he was reported to have used a racial slur at SANFL match.

Outlining the six game, $20,000 fine received - Barrett discussed the disappointment that a former club captain and leader is at the forefront of a racial injustice issue.

"There still is casual racism that happens, until we stand up and stop accepting that it'll continue." Bernie Vince said.

"It's a reminder for everyone.

LISTEN HERE:

"I hope this isn't how he's remembered." Vince said.

Barrett spoke on Walker's role in supporting former teammate Eddie Betts when he was discriminated on various occasions at Adelaide Oval.

"A person who himself has headed campaigns, he led the way when there was an incident with Eddie Betts. He got the two clubs together, and the city of Adelaide together on this matter."

"To get through to July of 2021 and have that person now the face of the problem in a negative way..."

Catch the best bits from Triple M Footy here: