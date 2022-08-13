The Saturday Rub's Mail On Collingwood's 1990 Premiership Reunion

Wayne Carey revealed some mail on the Saturday Rub about our very own Brian Taylor.

According to Duck, BT played a key role in this weekend's celebrations of Collingwood's 1990 Premiership reunion - despite not being a part of the winning side!

"You had the great Daicos there, Tony Shaw..." Carey said.

"Lethal [Leigh Matthews] dropped him from the Grand Final - and BT has charged them to MC their event!"

Damo took his opportunity to chime in on some additional BT mail, and what he's been getting up to beachside at Lorne!

