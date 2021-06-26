The Saturday Scrum Discuss Kevin Walters' Future As Head Coach Of The Broncos

After a week from hell with talks of a player revolt, Kevin Walters' future as head coach of the Brisbane Broncos has now come under intense scrutiny.

A report in The Courier Mail suggests Walters must produce results in the back end of the season to keep his job.

On the Saturday Scrum Mark Geyer, Ryan Girdler and Brent Read discussed Walters' position at the club.

