The Saturday Scrum Discuss Siosifa Talakai's Origin Chances After Thursday Masterclass

Siosifa Talakai's first-half masterclass against the Sea Eagles on Thursday night has thrown him into discussions for a place in NSW's State of Origin side. 

Talakai's teammate Toby Rudolf joined The Saturday Scrum, as the boys discussed Talakai's performance and his chances of earning an Origin debut. 

Listen to The Saturday Scrum's full recap of Thursday Night's Sharks-Sea Eagles clash:

23 April 2022

