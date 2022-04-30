The Saturday Scrum Unpack Karl Lawton's Send-Off And Suspension

Karl Lawton has received a four-week suspension following a dangerous tackle on the Rabbitohs' Cameron Murray, after he was also sent off for the tackle early on Friday Night.

Melbourne Storm Prop Christian Welch joined Tony Squires, Ryan Girdler and Dave Riccio on The Saturday Scrum as they discussed the incident.

Listen to The Saturday Scrum's full recap of Friday Night's clash between the Rabbitohs and Sea Eagles below: